Twitterati’s Counter to Chris Hemsworth's Extraction Trailer Will Leave You In Splits

The makers of Extraction dropped the movie’s trailer on April 7. While the preview clip has made Chris Hemsworth fans happy, netizens couldn’t resist making memes and exchanging banter over some snippets.

Images from the upcoming Netflix release have been going viral on various social media platforms after fans found some sequences exceptionally relatable to the real-time global scenario.

Perhaps the top of the lot was a screen grab uploaded by a Twitter user featuring the lines, “Something’s wrong. The city’s on lockdown” from the trailer.

Make no mistake; this is not the only shot that netizens found particularly rib-tickling.

The meme-fest over this line had led to a flurry of responses as it ideally reflects the current lockdown situation in the world.

Apart from this, various creative threads on Twitter are putting up hilarious lockdown memes using other relatable extracts from the trailer.

Here’s what netizens have done to feed their meme-hunger:

Extraction is directed by Sam Hargrave and is produced by the Avengers: Endgame fame Russo brothers.

Chris Hemsworth will spearhead the action thriller with substantial supply from David Harbour, Marc Donato and Fay Masterson. Some of the well-known Indian actors – Rudraksh Jaiswal, Pankaj Tripathi and Randeep Hooda – are also set to add quality to the upcoming flick.

Due to its storyline, the film has extensively been shot in big cities of India and Bangladesh. Extraction is set to release on Netflix on April 24.

