'Two And A Half Men' Star Conchata Ferrell Dies At 77

Los Angeles: Veteran stage and film actor Conchata Ferrell, best known for starring as the no-nonsense housekeeper Berta in the sitcom “Two and a Half Men”, has passed away. She was 77. Ferrell, a three-time Emmy nominee, died Monday at Sherman Oaks Hospital of complications following a cardiac arrest, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Besides the two nominations for “Two and a Half Men”, in which she appeared in over 200 episodes, the actor also earned a nod for playing Susan Bloom on the legal drama “LA Law”. Some of her other notable credits on the small screen include “ER”, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, and “Grace and Frankie”.

In films, Ferrell got her first starring role in 1979 drama “Heartland”, and followed it with titles like “Network”, “Mystic Pizza”, “Erin Brockovich”, and “Edward Scissorhands”. She was a known name in theatre and gained success off-Broadway as an original member of the Circle Repertory Theatre. Her role as April Green in Lanford Wilson’s off-Broadway play “Hot L Baltimore” led her to Los Angeles and a starring role in the 1975 Norman Lear series of the same name.

She also starred in notable productions like “Battle of Angels” in 1974 by Tennessee Williams (later known as Orpheus Descending), and “Picnic” by William Inge at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. Ferrell’s “Two and a Half Men” co-stars Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen paid tributes to the late actor on Twitter.

Cryer remembered her as a “beautiful human”. “I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many,” he added. Sheen said Ferrell was an absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro, and a genuine friend. “Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your ‘people’ keeping was perfect,” he said.

Lear called Ferrell “one of the dearest people and most amazing talents I have ever worked with”. Born Conchata Galen Ferrell on March 28, 1943, in Charleston, West Virginia, she attended West Virginia University and Marshall University. She graduated from Marshall with a degree in history education, and later taught acting for television at University of California, Los Angeles for several years.

Her most recent credits included TV movie “A Very Nutty Christmas” and the upcoming feature “Deported”. Ferrell is survived by her husband, Arnie Anderson, and her daughter, Samantha.