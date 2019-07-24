Two Bananas Cost Rahul Bose Rs 442 at Five-Star Hotel and Twitter Has a Bunch of Advice for Him

Looks like staying fit and eating healthy is burning a huge hole in Rahul Bose's pocket. While staying at a luxury hotel in Chandigarh recently, the actor ordered for a pair of bananas after his gym session and was handed a bill for a bizarre amount for the fruits.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor put up a sarcastic video on Twitter, and showed the bill to his followers. In the video, Bose said that he ordered two bananas while working out at the gym, and received them while he returned back to the room but was completely shocked after seeing the total amount of Rs 442.5 charged by the five star hotel.

The bananas were classified as 'fruit platter' and he was charged GST on the item too. The 51-year-old actor ended the video by saying that the bananas are "too good for him".

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

Many of his followers took to the comment section of Bose's post to express shock over the price of the fruits. While one user thought that it was wrong of them to charge GST on fresh fruit, another one remarked saying that it feels like "daylight robbery".

@JWMarriottChd Is this how you cheat your guests by charging GST wrongfully ? I wonder how many crores you must have frisked out till date from your guests by this way of cheating. This is day light robbery.@GST_Council — Maheedhar Naidu (@maheedharspeaks) July 23, 2019

Not everyone was sympathetic towards, the actor, though. Some even commented that if he is not okay with room service charges at a luxury hotel, the actor should simply not stay in them.

Rahul ji If you can’t afford five stars don’t stay in them. — Himanshu Jain (@himanshujainon) July 22, 2019

So you chose to stay in the most expensive room category of one of the most expensive hotel chains... And then cry foul for them charging you bananas! How's 25k a night worth when its double the monthly salary of many? They charge because you pay... Simple!! — Dr. Ravi Mehta (@thedrugdoc) July 23, 2019

Others also brought up the topic of movie halls charging an exorbitant amount for their tickets and popcorn, saying that luxury hotels operate similarly. They added that he should have simply stepped out and bought bananas from a roadside shop.

Sir, the feeling for us is the same when we buy popcorn in theatres !! ;) — venkatesh (@v3nky) July 23, 2019

Bose, who has starred in critically acclaimed films like Mr. and Mrs. Iyer and The Japanese Wife, was last seen in Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2.

