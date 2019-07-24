Take the pledge to vote

Two Bananas Cost Rahul Bose Rs 442 at Five-Star Hotel and Twitter Has a Bunch of Advice for Him

Rahul Bose ordered for two bananas at a five-star hotel in Chandigarh and was charged Rs 442.5 for the fruit. The actor posted a video about the bizarre bill on Twitter.

News18.com

Updated:July 24, 2019, 10:22 AM IST
Two Bananas Cost Rahul Bose Rs 442 at Five-Star Hotel and Twitter Has a Bunch of Advice for Him
A file photo of Rahul Bose.
Looks like staying fit and eating healthy is burning a huge hole in Rahul Bose's pocket. While staying at a luxury hotel in Chandigarh recently, the actor ordered for a pair of bananas after his gym session and was handed a bill for a bizarre amount for the fruits.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor put up a sarcastic video on Twitter, and showed the bill to his followers. In the video, Bose said that he ordered two bananas while working out at the gym, and received them while he returned back to the room but was completely shocked after seeing the total amount of Rs 442.5 charged by the five star hotel.

The bananas were classified as 'fruit platter' and he was charged GST on the item too. The 51-year-old actor ended the video by saying that the bananas are "too good for him".

Many of his followers took to the comment section of Bose's post to express shock over the price of the fruits. While one user thought that it was wrong of them to charge GST on fresh fruit, another one remarked saying that it feels like "daylight robbery".

Not everyone was sympathetic towards, the actor, though. Some even commented that if he is not okay with room service charges at a luxury hotel, the actor should simply not stay in them.

Others also brought up the topic of movie halls charging an exorbitant amount for their tickets and popcorn, saying that luxury hotels operate similarly. They added that he should have simply stepped out and bought bananas from a roadside shop.

Bose, who has starred in critically acclaimed films like Mr. and Mrs. Iyer and The Japanese Wife, was last seen in Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2.

