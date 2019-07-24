Two Bananas Cost Rahul Bose Rs 442 at Five-Star Hotel and Twitter Has a Bunch of Advice for Him
Rahul Bose ordered for two bananas at a five-star hotel in Chandigarh and was charged Rs 442.5 for the fruit. The actor posted a video about the bizarre bill on Twitter.
A file photo of Rahul Bose.
Looks like staying fit and eating healthy is burning a huge hole in Rahul Bose's pocket. While staying at a luxury hotel in Chandigarh recently, the actor ordered for a pair of bananas after his gym session and was handed a bill for a bizarre amount for the fruits.
The Dil Dhadakne Do actor put up a sarcastic video on Twitter, and showed the bill to his followers. In the video, Bose said that he ordered two bananas while working out at the gym, and received them while he returned back to the room but was completely shocked after seeing the total amount of Rs 442.5 charged by the five star hotel.
The bananas were classified as 'fruit platter' and he was charged GST on the item too. The 51-year-old actor ended the video by saying that the bananas are "too good for him".
You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB— Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019
Many of his followers took to the comment section of Bose's post to express shock over the price of the fruits. While one user thought that it was wrong of them to charge GST on fresh fruit, another one remarked saying that it feels like "daylight robbery".
@JWMarriottChd Is this how you cheat your guests by charging GST wrongfully ? I wonder how many crores you must have frisked out till date from your guests by this way of cheating. This is day light robbery.@GST_Council— Maheedhar Naidu (@maheedharspeaks) July 23, 2019
Not everyone was sympathetic towards, the actor, though. Some even commented that if he is not okay with room service charges at a luxury hotel, the actor should simply not stay in them.
Rahul ji If you can’t afford five stars don’t stay in them.— Himanshu Jain (@himanshujainon) July 22, 2019
So you chose to stay in the most expensive room category of one of the most expensive hotel chains... And then cry foul for them charging you bananas! How's 25k a night worth when its double the monthly salary of many? They charge because you pay... Simple!!— Dr. Ravi Mehta (@thedrugdoc) July 23, 2019
Others also brought up the topic of movie halls charging an exorbitant amount for their tickets and popcorn, saying that luxury hotels operate similarly. They added that he should have simply stepped out and bought bananas from a roadside shop.
Sir, the feeling for us is the same when we buy popcorn in theatres !! ;)— venkatesh (@v3nky) July 23, 2019
Bose, who has starred in critically acclaimed films like Mr. and Mrs. Iyer and The Japanese Wife, was last seen in Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2019 Passed: Here's a Complete List of Revised Traffic Violation Fines
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt to Compete with Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Saif Ali Khan on August 15
- Akram Humiliated at Manchester Airport for Carrying Insulin
- Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2019: Drunken Driving to Cost Rs 10,000, Driving Without a Licence to Cost Rs 5000
- Treasure Memories of Being in World Cup Squad: Mayank Agarwal