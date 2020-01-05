Two Booked for 'False Complaint' Against Tanushree Dutta's Lawyer

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly making a false allegation against actor Tanushree Dutta's lawyer Nitin Satpute, the Mumbai police said.

Read: Actor Tanushree Dutta's Lawyer Booked in Molestation Case

A woman had filed a complaint against advocate Satpute at Mahim police station in November, alleging that he used abusive language during a heated argument with her.

However, during the investigation the police found that the allegations against Satpute were false, and two persons including the woman were arrested, an official said, without giving any further details. The names of the arrested persons were not revealed.

Satpute represents Dutta in her molestation case against actor Nana Patekar.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.