Two Booked for 'False Complaint' Against Tanushree Dutta's Lawyer
A woman had filed a complaint against advocate Nitin Satpute at Mahim police station in November, alleging that he used abusive language during a heated argument with her.
Image: Tanushree Dutta/ Instagram
Two persons, including a woman, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly making a false allegation against actor Tanushree Dutta's lawyer Nitin Satpute, the Mumbai police said.
A woman had filed a complaint against advocate Satpute at Mahim police station in November, alleging that he used abusive language during a heated argument with her.
However, during the investigation the police found that the allegations against Satpute were false, and two persons including the woman were arrested, an official said, without giving any further details. The names of the arrested persons were not revealed.
Satpute represents Dutta in her molestation case against actor Nana Patekar.
