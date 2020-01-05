Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Two Booked for 'False Complaint' Against Tanushree Dutta's Lawyer

A woman had filed a complaint against advocate Nitin Satpute at Mahim police station in November, alleging that he used abusive language during a heated argument with her.

PTI

Updated:January 5, 2020, 10:28 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Two Booked for 'False Complaint' Against Tanushree Dutta's Lawyer
Image: Tanushree Dutta/ Instagram

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly making a false allegation against actor Tanushree Dutta's lawyer Nitin Satpute, the Mumbai police said.

Read: Actor Tanushree Dutta's Lawyer Booked in Molestation Case

A woman had filed a complaint against advocate Satpute at Mahim police station in November, alleging that he used abusive language during a heated argument with her.

However, during the investigation the police found that the allegations against Satpute were false, and two persons including the woman were arrested, an official said, without giving any further details. The names of the arrested persons were not revealed.

Satpute represents Dutta in her molestation case against actor Nana Patekar.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram