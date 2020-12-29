Two-day Arunachal Film Festival Concludes

Itanagar: The two-day Arunachal Film Festival concluded here after showcasing some of the best short, feature and documentary films from the state and some of the world cinema. This year keeping in view the ongoing pandemic, the Film Federation of Arunachal (FFA) in collaboration with the state Information and Public Relations (IPR) department organised the seventh edition of the festival online from December 27.

“This was the first such film festival from the Northeast to have a dedicated website, where the films and workshops were screened and held online with audience from all across the state, country and the rest of the world,” the FFA said in a communique on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the two-day event and expressed hope that the film industry of the state would strive better with each year and that in coming years the filmmakers from the state would be creatively at par with the rest of the region and the country.

The online event hosted some of the best creative works in the field of cinema under short-fiction, feature and documentaries from across the state, country and abroad. The festival also held panel discussions and master classes with eminent film personalities and mentors to equip the young filmmakers with the art of filmmaking. Despite the ongoing pandemic and considering that the film industry of the state was one of the worst-hit, there were some considerable amount of entries in different categories of the festival which was very encouraging and a positive participation from the creative personalities of the state.

The event also hosted the second Film Award under various categories. Speaking at the closing ceremony, FFA president Hali Welly appreciated the support given to the federation from the IPR department and the chief minister.

He also appreciated the sincere efforts of all filmmakers who enthusiastically participated in the festival’s competition category and congratulated all the winners. “Arunachal Pradesh has made significant development in the field of filmmaking, not just in terms of how films are made but also in terms of how films are made available to the audiences,” Welly said and hoped that the upcoming Arunachal Film Policy 2020 would immensely contribute in the development of the state film industry.