SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Two Days After Being Legally Single, Angelina Jolie Drops Brad Pitt's Last Name

Over two years after filing for divorce, actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were announced legally single.

PTI

Updated:April 17, 2019, 9:13 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Two Days After Being Legally Single, Angelina Jolie Drops Brad Pitt's Last Name
Image: Reuters
Loading...
Over two years after filing for divorce, actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were announced legally single. Two days after it, Jolie has dropped 'Pitt' from her last name amid her divorce from estranged husband, actor Brad Pitt.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a judge accepted their request for bifurcation, which means they can be legally considered single, despite the fact that they are not officially divorced yet.

The former couple filed a judgment on April 12 to move for a bifurcated judgement, which means they could end their marriage even as they continue to negotiate their divorce settlement.

Sources told the publication "it was very important for the stars to emotionally break away from each other and begin their newly single lives, so the documents were fast-tracked with their private judge".

The former couple's six children are also listed on the document, but their names will continue to be hyphenated, Jolie-Pitt.

The Wanted actress demanded physical custody of the children. Since then, the two have been in ongoing negotiations over custody and dividing their finances.

In June 2018, a judge established a detailed schedule for Pitt to spend time with the children (except Maddox, who according to the court is old enough to decide for himself how much time he wants to spend with his father).

In November 2018, the pair reached a temporary child custody agreement "to keep things moving along in the right direction".

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram