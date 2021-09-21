Two Famous Film Directors Grace Special Episode of Jr NTR's Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu

The Telugu version of the popular TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, hosted by Jr NTR saw two special guests this week. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and Telugu film industry’s popular filmmaker Kortala Siva graced the show and it was an episode filled with fun and banter. At one point in the show when Rajamouli spoke to Jr NTR a bit loudly, the actor jokingly replied that he was the boss here as it was his place. Jr NTR’s reply evoked laughter from the audience present in the studio.

Siva spoke about his favourite cartoon show Tom and Jerry and said that violence in contemporary animated shows have increased recently. The director shared an incident involving megastar Chiranjeevi where one of his granddaughters accidentally hit him influenced by the violence seen in cartoons. Chiranjeevi had to use ice packs to recover from the blow.

However, not everything was just about banter here and Rajamouli, Siva played the game show with much seriousness. The duo managed to win an amount of Rs 25 lakh while using the helplines for answering the question.

Signing off the show, Rajamouli and Siva thanked all the women in their life for their constant support in their both professional and personal pursuits.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu was launched on August 22 with much fanfare and featured actor Ram Charan Teja as the first guest on the show this season. Ram Charan who will be seen with Jr NTR in the upcoming period film RRR won Rs 25 lakh in the show and donated it to a charitable trust. The amount won by Rajamouli and Siva will also be donated to a charitable cause.

EMK will soon feature actor Mahesh Babu as one of the guests in the upcoming episode. Babu has already shot for the episode and it could soon go on air. Multiple pictures of Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR shooting for the episode were shared on social media by users.

