Two Heroines Finalised For Prabhas Starrer Raja Deluxe

Prabhas became a pan-India star with the release of Baahubali. His 2019 action drama Saaho also had a pan-India release and the latest film Radhe Shyam was also released worldwide in both Hindi and Telugu languages. Radhe Shyam, which released on March 10, has failed to do good business at the box office as expected.

However, the Telugu superstar is now preparing for his next film with director Maruthi. The pre-production work for the movie, titled Raja Deluxe, has already started. The film will reportedly have three female leads and recently the makers have finalised two actresses.

Actresses Malvika Mohanan and Sree Leela have already been finalised for this upcoming masala entertainer. The film will be produced by DVV Danayya and S Thaman will compose the music.

Prabhas also has Adi Purush in the pipeline which is directed by Om Raut. A modern take on the Ramayana, the film stars Prabhas as Ram,Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravan, Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Devdutta Nage Dutta as Lord Hanuman. The shooting of the movie has already been completed. Post-production work for the Rs 400 crore movie is underway.

Prabhas will be receiving a remuneration of Rs 150 crore for the film, according to reports. The film is set to release on August 11. The film was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. It is expected to be released in 15 languages worldwide in over 20,000 screens.

Prabhas is also working on Prashanth Neel’s Salaar and Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi fantasy thriller Project K. The film is said to be made with a budget of over Rs 500 crore and it will also feature Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in important roles.

