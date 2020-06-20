Two Influential Bollywood Personalities to Be Questioned in Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide Case

More Bollywood personalities will be summoned for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. Among them are two influential Bollywood personalities, known for their clout and writ in the B-Town's power corridors.

Sources in the Bandra police told Mirror Online on Friday that the questioning will help the investigators clear the air about the alleged social boycott the deceased actor was facing despite being a successful star.

The two personalities, among other celebrities, would be questioned by one of the three special teams which have been formed by the police to probe the suicide. The other two teams have been given their specific tasks to go into the finer details of business contracts and personal relations of the actor which could have led to him ending his life at the peak of his career.

Police have already sought a copy of the contract the actor had entered into with Yash Raj Films. Sources said two more film production houses with whom Sushant had made agreements will also be asked to furnish details.

The third team has been given the task of recording statements of Sushant's close acquaintances, doctors, friends, family members and around 10-11 back-stage personalities who have been selected for questioning.

His close friend Rhea Chakraborty was quizzed by the Bandra police on Thursday for more than ten hours. The investigators have reportedly learnt that she was living with the actor at his rental accomodation in Bandra. She moved out of the house following the stay of a close family member of the actor.

