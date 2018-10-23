English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Japanese Titles to Compete With 14 Others at Tokyo Film Festival
Two Japanese titles will compete with 14 others in the Tokyo International Film Festival.
A still from Just Only Love (Twitter)
Loading...
Two Japanese titles will compete with 14 others in the Tokyo International Film Festival, starting on October 25. The two Japanese movies – Another World and Just Only Love -- “represent inspired film making”, said the Competition programmer, Yoshi Yatabe.
Helmed by Junji Sakamoto, Another World, is a compelling drama that redesigns the lives of three old friends and a married couple.
Obsessive sexual affection forms the main theme in Just Only Love, directed by Rikiya Imaizumi. It has been adapted from a novel by a woman writer, Mitsuyo Kakuta.
The 16 films in Competition were picked from the 1829 titles submitted, and are from 109 countries. There is no Indian work in this section. As earlier reported, three Indian entries – Padman, Dangal and Rajiv Menon's Madras Beats – will play in different sections of the Festival – which in its earlier years had screened works like Lipstick Under My Burkha, S Durga and Bioscope.
This year's Competition draws a fine balance among Europe, Middle East and Asia, though Hollywood and American independent cinema are conspicuously absent. Some of the highlights in this category are Sameh Zoabi's Tel -Aviv on Fire, Emir Baigazin's The River, Veit Helmer's The Bra, Ramin Matin's Siren's Call, Fruit Chan's Three Husbands and Ralph Fiennes' The White Crow.
Filipino director Brillante Mendoza will head the Competition jury that will include producer Bryan Burk (Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation), director Stanley Kwan, actress Taraneh Alidoosti and actress Kaho Minami.
The Festival will open with Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born, with Lady Gaga essaying the title role, and will close on November 3 with Godzilla: The Planet Eater, the third and final part in the animated “Godzilla” trilogy.
(Author, commentator and movie critic Gautaman Bhaskaran has been covering the Tokyo International Film Festival for several years)
Follow @news18movies for more
Helmed by Junji Sakamoto, Another World, is a compelling drama that redesigns the lives of three old friends and a married couple.
Obsessive sexual affection forms the main theme in Just Only Love, directed by Rikiya Imaizumi. It has been adapted from a novel by a woman writer, Mitsuyo Kakuta.
The 16 films in Competition were picked from the 1829 titles submitted, and are from 109 countries. There is no Indian work in this section. As earlier reported, three Indian entries – Padman, Dangal and Rajiv Menon's Madras Beats – will play in different sections of the Festival – which in its earlier years had screened works like Lipstick Under My Burkha, S Durga and Bioscope.
This year's Competition draws a fine balance among Europe, Middle East and Asia, though Hollywood and American independent cinema are conspicuously absent. Some of the highlights in this category are Sameh Zoabi's Tel -Aviv on Fire, Emir Baigazin's The River, Veit Helmer's The Bra, Ramin Matin's Siren's Call, Fruit Chan's Three Husbands and Ralph Fiennes' The White Crow.
Filipino director Brillante Mendoza will head the Competition jury that will include producer Bryan Burk (Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation), director Stanley Kwan, actress Taraneh Alidoosti and actress Kaho Minami.
The Festival will open with Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born, with Lady Gaga essaying the title role, and will close on November 3 with Godzilla: The Planet Eater, the third and final part in the animated “Godzilla” trilogy.
(Author, commentator and movie critic Gautaman Bhaskaran has been covering the Tokyo International Film Festival for several years)
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kizie And Manny Actress Sanjana Sanghi Denies Reports that Sushant Singh Rajput Made Her 'Uncomfortable'
- Pixelgate? Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Reliability Issues Just Don’t Seem to Stop
- Roman Reigns, WWE Universal Champion, Reveals He Has Leukemia Again; Relinquishes Title
- Teens And Europe Are Giving up on Facebook; But Instagram is The Surprise Gainer
- Twitter War - Tesla Surpasses Mercedes-Benz to Become Most Followed Car Brand Globally
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...