Two Members of Karan Johar's Staff Test Positive for Covid-19

On Monday, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted that two members of his household staff have tested positive for Covid-19. He said that all his family members have taken the swab test, and their results have come negative.

Johar, in the statement, said that the staff members were put in isolation as soon as they developed symptoms, and the BMC was informed soon after. He said that rest of the staff and family members are opting for self-isolation for next 14 days.

Incidentally, today is Johar's birthday as well. He turned 48 today.

He also revealed his new look on Instagram with a video. "Grey hair can elicit multiple reactions. I can personally relate to it as I got all kinds of comments from uber cool to hello uncle," Karan said.

"When my kids asked why I was looking old, I decided to try and colour my hair at home," he added.

Ever since the lockdown started, Johar was seen flaunting grey hair on social media. Last month, he opened about his new look.

In a video conversation with actor Varun Dhawan, Karan was seen sporting grey hair. He said: "I am debuting with this look of mine with silver hair on your Insta chat and on your birthday."Varun complimented Karan for his hair and said: "You look like a Bond villain."

Varun asked the director why didn't he colour his hair, he replied: "Anyway my kids (Yash and Roohi) are calling me buddha, so I thought let me just flaunt my greys a bit."

(With inputs from IANS)