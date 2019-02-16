English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Men Arrested for Attacking 'Empire' Actor Jussie Smollet Have Been Released
The two men, who were being interrogated after actor Jussie Smollet reported an alleged racial and homophobic attack, have been released after police found new evidence.
Jussie Smollet. Image: Instagram
Loading...
Two men who were being questioned in connection with an alleged racial and homophobic attack reported by Empire actor Jussie Smollett, have been released without charge, the Chicago Police Department said.
The men, who were arrested on Wednesday, were released on Friday "due to new evidence as a result of today's interrogations. Detectives have additional investigative work to complete," said Chicago Police Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi, reports cnn.com.
The men arrested were the same two who police previously said were being viewed as "potential suspects", police spokesperson Tom Ahern said.
Earlier, Guglielmi said the two Nigerian brothers were being treated as "potential suspects" and that there was "probable cause that they may have been involved".
At that time police did not say precisely what the brothers were accused of or what the alleged crime might have been.
The two men and Smollett had some kind of previous affiliation, a police source said, without providing further detail.
Smollett, one of the stars of the TV drama Empire, told authorities he was attacked on January 29 by the men who used "racial and homophobic slurs" on him.
There was also a brief struggle, Smollett told police. One attacker had allegedly put a rope around his neck and poured an unknown chemical substance on him, before running away.
Police has also searched the apartment of two other men who were apprehended at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Wednesday night, but they were not considered suspects at that time.
One of the brothers had appeared on Empire, according to the police.
Authorities previously released surveillance images of two silhouetted figures in the area of the attack and said they were wanted for questioning.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The men, who were arrested on Wednesday, were released on Friday "due to new evidence as a result of today's interrogations. Detectives have additional investigative work to complete," said Chicago Police Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi, reports cnn.com.
The men arrested were the same two who police previously said were being viewed as "potential suspects", police spokesperson Tom Ahern said.
Earlier, Guglielmi said the two Nigerian brothers were being treated as "potential suspects" and that there was "probable cause that they may have been involved".
At that time police did not say precisely what the brothers were accused of or what the alleged crime might have been.
The two men and Smollett had some kind of previous affiliation, a police source said, without providing further detail.
Smollett, one of the stars of the TV drama Empire, told authorities he was attacked on January 29 by the men who used "racial and homophobic slurs" on him.
There was also a brief struggle, Smollett told police. One attacker had allegedly put a rope around his neck and poured an unknown chemical substance on him, before running away.
Police has also searched the apartment of two other men who were apprehended at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Wednesday night, but they were not considered suspects at that time.
One of the brothers had appeared on Empire, according to the police.
Authorities previously released surveillance images of two silhouetted figures in the area of the attack and said they were wanted for questioning.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Real-Life Rare Black Panther Found Near 'Wakanda' May Not Be The First Sighting In 100 Years
- Dirty John Review: Connie Britton, Eric Bana Power this Netflix True Crime Saga
- Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Heart-shaped Mangalsutra Over Mustard Outfit on Streets of London
- Will Smith Is Blown Away By Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, Posts a Video in Praise of the Actor
- Zarina Wahab to Play Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mother in His Biopic, Barkha Bisht to Play His Wife
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results