Two More Staff Members at Boney Kapoor's Residence Test Covid-19 Positive

Last week, Producer Boney Kapoor had released a statement confirming that his house help has tested positive to Covid-19. Now, days later, it is being reported that two more members of filmmaker’s house staff have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The information was confirmed to SpotboyE by Oshiwara Police Station PI, Dayanand Bangar.

Their first house help named Charan Sahu, who first contracted the virus stayed at Boney's house at Green Acres, Lokhandwala Complex. He had been unwell since Saturday evening, and Kapoor sent him for a test. Charan tested COVID-19 positive, following which he was kept in isolation. Subsequently, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and government staff arrived at the Kapoor residence and took away Charan for quarantine.

In his previous statement, Boney had revealed that his family, including daughters Janhvi and Khushi, is fine and no one has shown any symptoms. They are in home quarantine currently.

"We haven't left our home since the lockdown started. We are thankful to the government of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advise given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us," the statement read.

Janhvi had also posted Boney's statement on Instagram, saying, "Staying at home is still the best solution we have. Stay safe everyone."

Follow @News18Movies for more