'Two of Us on the Sets': Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Baby Bump During Ad Shoot

Since Kareena Kapoor Khan announced her second pregnancy, she has remained active and dedicated to her work commitments. The actress, who is nearing her third trimester, has been working round the clock. On Monday she shared a selfie from the sets of an ad shoot.

The soon-to-be mother is looking beautiful dressed in a pink sports bra and bottoms from the brand she endorses. She looks simply radiant as she flaunts her growing baby bump and poses for a picture.

The actress opted for pink blush tint on her cheek and lips. Kareena stuck to soft beach waves in sync with her look. She posted the selfie with a caption that reads, "Two of us on the sets of @pumaindia #PUMAxKareena."

Friends of Kareena lauded her for working tirelessly amid pregnancy. Masaba Gupta wrote, "Fabbbb! It’s insane & commendable how hard you’ve worked through your pregnancy in covid!" Bebo’s BFF Amrita Arora commented, "Stunning." Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Manish Malhotra also sent some love under the post.

As Kareena gears up to embrace motherhood for the second time, she is keeping the hustle mode on. The mom-to-be traded her kaftans for a chain of equally casual and comfy looks but later, her back-to-work looks turned more fashionable to remain in-line with her glamorous on-screen persona.

She recently spoke about naming her second child with Neha Dhupia on her show. She said she and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan want to wait until the baby arrives. After the controversy of their first son, Taimur’s name, the couple have decided not to plan a name beforehand.

Kareena and Saif’s second baby is due sometime in March, next year. Kareena has already concluded shooting for her next, Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.