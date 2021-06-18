Two Small-time TV Actresses Held for Theft

Two small-time television actresses have been arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 3.28 lakh from a woman in the western suburb of Goregaon here, police said on Friday. The accused Surabhi Shrivastav (25) and Mohsina Shaikh (19) have worked in several web series and crime on television, an official said. The accused were facing financial difficulties, as they were out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were unable to pay the rent for their apartment, he said. On May 18, the duo went to live at their friend’s house in Aarey Colony, where they were accommodated as paying guests, the official said. During their stay, the duo stole Rs 3.28 lakh from the locker of a woman, who lived at the facility, he said.

A complaint was lodged and following a probe, the police zeroed in on the two accused, who were spotted leaving the premises in a rush after stealing the cash, the official said. The accused were placed under arrest for theft and Rs 50,000 cash was recovered from them, he said, adding that the women were produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody till June 23.

