Two Songs From Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu Leaked Before Official Release

Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film Thunivu directed by H Vinoth is already creating a lot of hype before its Pongal release. The action thriller has Ajith Kumar in a new bearded look and recently some stills from the film showing the actor in some suave and swag-oozing scenes from the film were released. Fan interest was further peaked when it was announced that one of the singles from the film, Chilla Chilla would be released on Friday.

However, the makers of the film were in for a rude shock as a portion of the much-awaited track got leaked on the internet two days before the official release date. A ten-second clip of the Chilla Chilla song started going viral on Wednesday evening. Though many expressed disappointment over the unwarranted leak, some compared the fast-paced number to the chartbuster Aaluma Doluma from the star’s 2015 film Vedalam.

Soon after this track got leaked, Kaasethaan Kadavulada, which is said to be the second single from Thunivu, also leaked. Although some fans are alleging that these leaks are intentional and were done to promote the film, SS Music Channel has asked fans to report any profiles that share the leaked clips of the song Chilla Chilla.

The film, in which Manju Warrier and Samuthirakani play crucial roles, will probably release on January 11 or 12, clashing directly with Vijay’s Varisu. The theatrical rights for Tamil Nadu have been purchased by Red Giant, while Netflix has secured the digital rights to Thunivu. Thegimpu is likely to be the title of the Telugu version of the movie.

