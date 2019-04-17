English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Two Telugu TV Actresses Killed in Road Accident
The police said the car driver tried to avert collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction.
Image for representation. (AFP Relaxnews)
Two Telugu television actresses were killed in a car crash in Telangana's Vikarabad district on Wednesday, police said.
The actresses identified as Bhargavi (20) and Anusha Reddy (21) were returning to Hyderabad after completing shooting of a serial. Car driver Chakri and another person Vinay Kumar travelling in the same vehicle were injured.
The police said the car driver tried to avert collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction and in the process hit a roadside tree near Appareddy Guda in the early hours of the day.
While Bhargavi died on the spot, Anusha Reddy succumbed to her injuries while being shifted to hospital. The injured were admitted to government-run Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad.
Bhargavi was acting in the popular daily soap 'Mutyala Muggu'. Anusha Reddy was an upcoming actress. Both hailed from Telangana.
The television artists had gone to Vikarabad on Monday for shooting in Ananthagiri forest. After completing the shooting, the team was returning to Hyderabad.
