Two Women Forced To Shoot For Porn Films In Kolkata, FIR Filed

Two women from West Bengal have alleged that they were forced to shoot for pornographic films earlier this year after which their videos were circulated on the internet. In the complaint filed on Tuesday, they said that they were lured in disguise of a photo-shoot. They came across a notice on Facebook that sought models for a photo shoot. But to their horror when they got in touch with the advertisers, they got to know the shoot was for adult films.

The women said that they refused to take part in the shoot. However, the organisers did not give heed to their pleading and allegedly forced them to shoot porn films. The shoot took place in a studio located near Ballygunge railway station in Kolkata. While one of the complainants belongs to the city, the other is a resident of Asansol. They were paid Rs 3, 500 each after the shoot.

One of the women complained to police that post the shoot, the organisers had assured them that the videos would not be circulated on the web, however, both of them recently saw their video uploaded on many websites and mobile apps after which they decided to approach the police. The women have shared links to the websites, where their videos have been uploaded.

According to the police, some of these apps are linked with the venture of businessman Raj Kundra, who is currently in judicial custody in Mumbai. He was arrested on the night of July 19 from his Juhu bungalow for allegedly producing and distributing adult films through a mobile app.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered at the New Town police station and police are investigating if the alleged organisers were from Kundra’s company.

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police had said the entrepreneur was the “key conspirator” in the pornographic racket. However, on July 23 Kundra challenged his arrest terming it “illegal”. Though his bail hearing was scheduled for July 27, the Bombay High Court adjourned it till July 29.

