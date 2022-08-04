TXT All Praises for BTS' J-Hope After Lollapalooza: Looked Up Hobi Hyung's Full Performance on YouTube

Both Tomorrow X Together (TXT) and BTS member J-Hope performed at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago this year. They put the stage on fire with their noteworthy performance and the ARMYs and TXT fans had a gala time watching them live at the festival. In a recent live session, the K-Pop band TXT members pooled up praises for J-Hope.

BTS member Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope has marked himself as the first South Korean rapper to headline a major US music festival. Hobi performed a 70-minute-long set. A glimpse from the concert is also making rounds on the internet where the attendees are chanting the verse of his songs.

As Hobi continues to garner praises for his headline performance, company-mates and junior TXT showered him with compliments in the latest group live session. In a video, the Anti-Romantic singers were seen talking about the Lollapalooza 2022 headliner’s performance. Beomgyu said that he looked up Hobi Hyung’s full performance on YouTube and watched it. “It was around 1 hour 20 minutes long? I had no words.”

Other members also agreed with him where Taehyun even referred to the Just Dance rapper as ‘cool’.

Soobin had a rather unique way of complimenting J-Hope, and said“His on-stage and off-stage presence is so different; he's so cute off stage.”

Take a look at the full interaction:

i looked up hobi hyung's full performance on youtube and watched it…it was around 1 hour 20 minutes long?

️ he was insane

he's so cool

i had no words

his on stage and off stage presence is SOO different; he's so cute off stage@TXT_members pic.twitter.com/TLXqfYcr78 — TXT Translations (@translatingTXT) August 3, 2022

While TXT cast their spell and amazed the audience with their performance on July 30 at Solana x Perry’s stage, Hobi had his fans cheering him during his grand performance. Following the event, J-Hope took to his Instagram and dropped a series of photos from the night and shared his experience as well.

The caption of the post read: “Preparing an hour-long show with me front and center was just one dread-filled moment after another, and I whipped myself forward as hard as I could, again and again, to practice for the show. Most of all, preparing every detail with so much attention and care made me learn along the way about who I really am.”

