Typewriter Actress Palomi Reveals Her Spooky Experience During Film Shoot

Palomi Ghosh caught attention of the Netflix viewers with director Sujoy Ghosh’s show ‘Typewriter.’ In a freewheeling chat, she talks about her character and an eerie experience she had on the sets.

Q. If given a choice, whose character would you have opted to portray in ‘Typewriter’?

A. Sam! She’s a rock star. But what’s really nice about the series is that every character has its own quirk to bring to the screen and have very well-written parts to play.

Q. Did the vibes of the series transcend on set?

A. We were having too much fun on set and the kids made sure everybody was entertained.

But Goa has a vibe of its own in the morning. It’s a completely different place at night.

Though I didn’t experience anything while shooting ‘Typewriter’, something strange had happened while we were filming my previous film ‘Nachom-ia Kumpasar’ that’s based on Lorna and Chris Perry (popular Goan singers). My co-actor Vijay and I went near Perry’s old house. Vijay tried to take a picture of me outside the singer’s house, he made two attempts to capture me, but in both the photographs I was blurred out. This was one episode that left me with goosebumps.

Q. You were a motherly figure around the kids, and in a split second, you would turn monster. How did you prepare for such a character?

A. I didn’t have that kind of time to prep before the shoot schedule began. Also Sujoyda (Sujoy Ghosh) wrote it in a way that there was clear distinction and I just followed the brief. It was about making the characters stand out at the same time leaving some space for confusion.

Q. What was it working with Sujoy Ghosh like?

A. I have always wanted to work with him, but when I got this call for a Sujoy Ghosh directorial project that was the biggest high for me. He is a fun director, who has immense clarity which obviously shows in his writing. There’s so much he is handling, but you’ll never get a whiff of it. He’s a happy person.

Q. How was the response to ‘Typerwriter’?

A. The number of people tuning in is overwhelming and viewers from Pakistan to Europe and America have reached out to me. I have received messages with pointers asking me what a particular shot or scene meant.

Q. Will there be a sequel?

A. I’m clueless right now.

