Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Typewriter Review: Child Actors Impart Honesty to the Classic Horror Tale

'Typewriter' is a Netflix Original horror series produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. All episodes are available for streaming now.

IANS

Updated:July 21, 2019, 3:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Typewriter Review: Child Actors Impart Honesty to the Classic Horror Tale
Image of Typewriter cast, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Series: Typewriter

Cast: Purab Kohli, Palomi Ghosh, Samir Kochhar, Aarna Sharma

Writer-director: Sujoy Ghosh

A typewriter is an obsolete instrument. Much like the typical mini series on television which has now been taken over by the smart sexy web series with production values that could put an average Subhash Ghai film to shame.

And yet the sheer vintage value of the ‘typewriter' is preserved in writer-director Sujoy Ghosh's engaging genre-conforming yet unorthodox supernatural web series. What is it about? You may well ask. It's about a discarded typewriter which does sinister things on its own, like pounding out messages like ‘Bhoot is not Jhooth'.

'Jhooth' or not, Ghosh's re-'Bhoot' series stretching slinkily into five episodes has a lot of fun with spirits. The writing is sprightly yet dark, grim yet giggly, smart and briskly paced. This is not to suggest that Ghosh is here trying to do a "Stree". You know, make ghost funny. To its credit though Typewriter succeeds in being humorous while scaring the hell out of us.

A family moves into an abandoned yet strikingly picturesque bungalow in Goa. We soon realise that the mom Jenny (Palomi Ghosh) has a deep and devastating connect with the home. Here is where the series gathers its strength and hits a solid punch in our solar plexus.

Jenny's husband, played by Samir, is involved with a tartish temptress who has one of the series' funniest scenes with him in a car. There is also a lengthy flashback about a matriarch's witchcraft powers shot in an enticing orange glow that suggests a state of exploitative saturation. This flashback sneaks in a little homage to Amitabh Bachchan's ‘Mera baap chor hai' tattoo from Deewaar, and this is as close to Big B as a web series can get at the moment.

All this tends to scatter the plot, make it zig and zag through situations that would otherwise have been avoided in a tightly-edited feature film. Also, much as I loved the little girl Sam (played by Aarna Sharma) and her sleuthing activities with her young friends, it just didn't seem to hit the right notes, veering from the over-cute to the outright listless.

What works is the ever-dependable Purab Kohli as a caring single parent and an inquisitive cop trying to piece together a scenario of baffling sinisterness.

Some of scenes inside the haunted bungalow are exquisitely shot, capturing as they do the rhythms of everyday activities pressurised by a spell of inexplicable happenings. Typewriter should have concentrated more on the ghostly dynamics of the 'Haunted Haveli' rather than run around collecting proof of its own adventurous spirit regarding the ghostly genre.

That having said, there is an ingrained warmth in the storytelling. And though the child actors do not have a well-appointed space in the voluminous plot, they succeed in imbuing a great deal of honesty to the telling of a spooky story that has the potential to be a pedestrian shiver giver, but manages to become something more.

Rating: 3/5

(Review for IANS by Subhash K Jha)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram