Tyson: Prithviraj Sukumaran Announces Fourth Directorial

Prithviraj Sukumaran has announced his fourth directorial project. The actor-director, who is basking in the success of his last release Jana Gana Mana, is all set to direct Tyson. It will be bankrolled by Hombale productions which produced the KGF franchise. Prithviraj shared a poster of the film and wrote, “Tyson: Presenting my 4th directorial, next after Empuraan – L2. Once again collaborating with my friend, brother and co-creator Murali Gopy. This time, we are going big, with a giant of Indian cinema backing our vision. Thank you Hombale Films and Vijay Kiragandur for the trust and the conviction. Releasing in 5 languages. Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi. More details will follow soon>”

Here’s the post:



Hombale films also shared the poster and tweeted, “Happy to announce our next venture Tyson with Prithviraj Sukumaran Get ready to be astonished by our brave defender. Time to unshackle the chains and resuscitate the system!”

Tyson has been written by Murli Gopi, who is reuniting with Prithviraj for the third time after Lucifer and the upcoming movie Empuraan. Reportedly, Tyson is slated to go on the floors in the last quarter of 2023 and will release in 2024 pan-India.

Prithviraj made his directorial debut with Lucifer, which starred Mohanlal in the lead. His second directorial project was Bro Daddy and the third project is the highly anticipated L2: Empuraan, which is the second part of Lucifer.

