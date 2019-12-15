U2 has arrived in India for their first concert in Mumbai on Sunday at DY Patil Stadium. Many Bollywood celebrities are expected to turn up at the event and the night is going to be a magical ride with Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. The band stepped out of the Mumbai airport on Thursday. The concert will begin at 4 pm.

Upon their arrival, Malaika Arora posted pic of the band to show her enthusiasm for the artists performing during the night. And now, Ranveer Singh is excited to watch Bono and band perform tonight. In the lead up to the performance, Bono posted a video on the band's Instagram page, which looks like a sound-check and preparations video from a previous night. Bono can been seen singing on stage. Ranveer, in the comments, said that he cannot wait for the performance.

Ranveer even posted a video to his Instagram stories grooving to U2 tracks.

Ranveer is really excited to watch one of his all time favorite bands, U2 live in Mumbai tonight ❤️ (via Ranveer's instalive) #U2Mumbai pic.twitter.com/gYorPXeUDw — Ranveer’s 🏏 Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) December 15, 2019

If Ranveer and Malaika are excited to watch U2 concert, their respective partners would not give it a miss either. Arjun Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are possibly in Mumbai and may also go for the night. In fact, Deepika was spotted partying in Mumbai on Saturday.

U2 is popular for hits like "With or without you", "I still haven't found what I'm looking for" and "Beautiful day".

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman will be opening for U2 when the Irish rock band performs in Mumbai on December 15. Rahman's performance will also feature his two daughters.

Rahman will perform "Ahimsa", a collaborative single with the rock band, according to sources.

(With inputs from IANS)

