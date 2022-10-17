Uber Driver Misbehaves, Threatens TV Actress Manava Naik; Complaint Registered

An Uber driver misbehaved and threatened actor-director Manava Naik on Saturday night, she said in a Facebook post, adding that she was rescued by two bikers and an auto-rickshaw driver, who cornered the cabbie.
Manava wrote, “Must share an incident. I took an Uber at 8.15 pm. At BKC, the Uber driver started talking on the phone. I asked him not to talk. At the BKC signal, he jumped the signal. I told him to don’t. He did not listen. Traffic police stopped him. Clicked a photo. The Uber driver started arguing with the traffic police and I intervened. I asked the police to let him go now as they have already clicked the car photo. The Uber driver got angry and said ‘Tu bharegi kyaa 500 rupees?’ I said, ‘tum phone pe baat kar rahe the’.”
