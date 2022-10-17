Uber Driver Misbehaves, Threatens TV Actress Manava Naik; Complaint Registered

An Uber driver misbehaved and threatened actor-director Manava Naik on Saturday night, she said in a Facebook post, adding that she was rescued by two bikers and an auto-rickshaw driver, who cornered the cabbie.

Manava wrote, “Must share an incident. I took an Uber at 8.15 pm. At BKC, the Uber driver started talking on the phone. I asked him not to talk. At the BKC signal, he jumped the signal. I told him to don’t. He did not listen. Traffic police stopped him. Clicked a photo. The Uber driver started arguing with the traffic police and I intervened. I asked the police to let him go now as they have already clicked the car photo. The Uber driver got angry and said ‘Tu bharegi kyaa 500 rupees?’ I said, ‘tum phone pe baat kar rahe the’.”

<p lang="en" dir="ltr">Mumbai police have promptly taken cognisance of incident that took place yesterday with me. FIR has been lodged and the accused has been summoned. Special thanks to <a href="https://twitter.com/MumbaiPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">@MumbaiPolice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/vishwasnp?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">@vishwasnp</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/safe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#safe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mumbai?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#mumbai</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/womenhelp?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">#womenhelp</a></p> <p>— Manava Arun Naik (@Manavanaik) <a href="https://twitter.com/Manavanaik/status/1581648601100402688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" rel="nofollow">October 16, 2022</a></p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charSet="utf-8"></script> <p>Manava Naik has appeared in numerous Hindi and Marathi serials like Special Squad, Teen Bahuraaniyaa, Tuza Maza Jamena, and Baa Bahoo aur Baby.</p>