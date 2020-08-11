Udaan Actor Rajat Bharmecha Calls Trolling of Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar 'Vicious Cycle'

Udaan actor Rajat Bharmecha, opened up about the social media uproar targeting star-kids after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rajat, who has been vocal about mistreatment of outsiders in the film industry, said that there is no point in trolling Alia Bhatt or Karan Johar.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Rajat said, "I hear people saying that Sushant took the drastic step because he was cornered by everyone. But, isn't everyone doing the same with Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt now? This is like a vicious cycle. First, it happened with Sushant, then with Karan and Alia, and then all this hate will be directed towards someone else. This way, it won't really make a difference."

"There is no point abusing someone. You can put your arguments in a disciplined manner as well. I am not taking sides here but all I am saying is one should not forget the basic manners and principles while putting forth an argument," he added.

He further called out people for commenting or sending rape threats to actresses for being born in a filmy family. He said that it is not Alia'a fault for being born in her family.

He said that he had met Sushant Singh Rajput and late Irrfan Khan, who passed away on April 29 only twice, but their loss feels personal to him.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. He was 34.

