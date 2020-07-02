Udaan Actor Rajat Bharmecha Says Star-kids Got Clicked More Than Him On His Film's Red Carpet

Actor Rajat Bharmecha, who was lauded for his performance in Vikramaditya Motwane's Udaan, opened up about nepotism in Bollywood. The actor said that despite receiving praise from stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, offers quickly dried up for him.

The actor opened up about star-kids getting clicked more on the film's red carpet than him. "On the red carpet, those with no project to their name but coming from a film background were clicked more than me, while the producers who had praised my work earlier, did not recognise me," he told Mumbai Mirror.

The actor also said that the compliments after the film made him hopeful as a 21-year-old actor. He said that even though he read many "mediocre" scripts, he did not take them up in apprehension of being termed as a "one-film-wonder."

Rajat also said that he had to take up many projects to keep his house running. The actor revealed that he has been working on a script since the lockdown. "After I register the script, I will share it with Vikramditya sir and a few other friends," he said.

The untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has kick-started the nepotism debate again. Rajat had taken to Instagram to ask where the industry was when Sushant needed them. "#SushantSinghRajput is no more and suddenly everyone has amazing things to say about him. Where are these people when the person is alive and actually needs to hear something good? Next time...Don’t just f*****g say good things...mean them! #RestInPeace #Bollywood #Media #People #Hypocrites #Actor #BeTrue," he had written.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment on June 14, 2020. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

