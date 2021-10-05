Udanpirappe Trailer Out, Jyothika Plays a Brave Heart Woman in Her 50th Film

Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer of Jyothika, Sasikumar and Samuthirakani Tamil movie Udanpirappe. The upcoming family drama will mark the 50th film of popular actress Jyothika’s career. The trailer of the film suggests that the movie Udanpirappe will be a quintessential rural family drama. The trailer begins with villagers celebrating a festival. Jyothika is playing the role of typical village woman and she seems to have aced it with her get-up.

The trailer suggests that Jyothika’s character is a middle-aged woman who has not had a word with her elder brother for many years due to differences between her brother and husband. The character of her elder brother who is a hot-headed man is played by Sasikumar who takes it upon himself to solve all the problems in his village without the involvement of any government authorities. The trailer shows that the violence caused due to his actions results in his arrest.

From the trailer, it is known that Samuthirakani is playing the character of Jyotika’s husband and brother-in-law of Sasikumar. Samuthirakani’s character believes in non-violence. This creates a rift and difference between him and Sasikumar in the film. Jyothika’s character is trying to manage her own life while solving the difference between her brother and husband.

The film Udanpirappe, which means siblings in English, is being produced by actor Suriya and Jyothika’s production banner 2D Entertainment. It is the second film of the four films deal signed between Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video and 2D Entertainment. Director Arisil Moorthy’s political satire Raman Aandalum Ravanan Aandalum was the first film.

Udanpirappe is directed by Era Saravanan. The film setting seems to be from the 1990s. The film will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting from October 14.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.