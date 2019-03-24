LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Uday Chopra Clarifies His Suicidal Tweet, Says His Dark Humour Got Misinterpreted

Uday Chopra is back in the news after he posted and deleted two cryptic tweets hinting depression and suicide.

News18.com

Updated:March 24, 2019, 1:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Uday Chopra Clarifies His Suicidal Tweet, Says His Dark Humour Got Misinterpreted
Image from Uday Chopra's official Instagram
Loading...
Uday Chopra is going through a rough phase in his life. After working in films like Mohabbatein and Dhoom franchise, the actor vanished from the world of showbiz. However, the actor is back in the news after he posted and deleted two cryptic tweets hinting depression and suicide.

On Friday, the actor wrote, "For a few hours, I De-activated my twitter account. It felt as close to death as I could get. Was phenomenal! I think this is a good option to suicide. I might be doing it permanently soon."

yxkrt

"Confession: I am not ok! I am trying but so far I'm failing," he wrote in another tweet. Although Chopra deleted the tweets, the screenshots of the same made it to the Internet and concerned fans started asking if he's fine. While one of fan wrote, "Hey please stay. We don't realise that but we do have people who love us, who care for us deeply and who would die for us. Keep that in mind. Depression does not end with the person, it just passes on to the other. Just let alone us. Think about your closed ones. They do love you" another said, "Hey my friend depression is a lesson bro...u will become more stronger and better persoon from it.... i m in that stage from many days....keep believing buddy Best of luck."

However, the actor cleared the air around the tweets and said that it was just dark humour that got misinterpreted. "Seems like I tweeted something recently that got a few of you worried. I’m totally fine, its just my dark humour that sometimes gets misunderstood. Thanks for all your concern though."




Follow @news18movies for more


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram