Uday Chopra is Now Gudvar Thorgard on Twitter, Abhishek Bachchan Asks for New Name Too

I’m changing my name to Gudvar Thorgard. Thanks Viking name generator! — Gudvar Thorgard (@udaychopra) August 11, 2018

Asger Jorn — Gudvar Thorgard (@udaychopra) August 11, 2018

I wish I could love with the same intensity I used to love a few years ago. There was this girl and I felt alive just loving her. I’ve lost that now. I just want that passion back. Maybe that’s all I need. — Gudvar Thorgard (@udaychopra) August 12, 2018

Remember Shah Rukh Khan's Mohabbatein and the boy who made his debut romancing Shamita Shetty? Finding it difficult? Let’s make it simple. Do you recall Dhoom Franchise and Abhishek Bachchan's closest aid Ali? Well, we are talking about Uday Chopra, the one who makes more headlines off camera than on it.Take a look at his Twitter handle. It’s full of pearls of wisdom and yes, he has changed his name on Twitter too. Uday Chopra is now Gudvar Thorgard. While announcing it, he wrote, "I’m changing my name to Gudvar Thorgard. Thanks Viking name generator!"Soon after this, his friend Abhishek Bchchan rushed into the comment section and asked for new name for him as well. Uday was quick to call Abhishek 'Asger Jorn'.Not only this, son of late filmmaker Yash Chopra also shared about love and the passion he misses these days. He wrote, “I wish I could love with the same intensity I used to love a few years ago. There was this girl and I felt alive just loving her. I’ve lost that now. I just want that passion back. Maybe that’s all I need."His tweet made many heads turn. Fans jumped into speculating who Uday is talking about, but he didn’t reveal any name.