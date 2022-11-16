Udaya Chandrika AKA Radha Calls Director Bharathiraja Her Godfather

Udaya Chandrika, popularly known as Radha, has predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu cinema, with a few films in Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. She was one of the top actresses back in the 1980s and starred in close to 100 films across industries in her one-decade-long career. In a recent interview, Radha spoke about director Bharathiraja, who gave her a break in his 1981 film Alaigal Oivathillai and called him her Godfather.

Reminiscing about learning acting by watching legendary actors like MGR, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, she said, “First of all, I didn’t know much about the Tamil film industry. I was from a small village where only films of MGR, Sivaji Ganeshan, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan were released. I learned acting by watching them.”

The 57-year-old actress further added, “When I acted in the first film, I did not know that Bharathiraja sir was a great director. I worked with Bharathiraja in an environment where a teacher was teaching me. He was a strict teacher but not as bad as everyone said.”

“Bharathiraja is like a godfather to me,” expressed the Jodi Number One franchise judge. She then shared her experience of working with Sivaji Ganeshan in Bharathiraja’s 1985 film Muthal Mariyathai. “I will never forget Bharathiraja sir’s Muthal Mariyathai. Acting with Sivaji sir in this film made me very famous. Many expected me to get an award for this film. Especially director Bharathiraja had high expectations. But, I did not get the award and Bharathiraja sir was very sad because of this,” shared Radha.

Apart from Radha, her elder sister, Ambika, was also an actress. Back in the day, the sister-duo appeared in several films together. In 1986, they also inaugurated a film studio, named ARS Garden Studios. Radha was last seen in the 1991 Tamil film Shanti Enathu Shanti, directed by T Rajendran.

