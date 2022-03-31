Udhayanidhi Stalin Acquires Tamil Nadu Theatrical Rights of Kamal Hassan's Vikram

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies has acquired the theatrical rights to release Kamal Hassan-starrer Vikram throughout Tamil Nadu.

“RKFI and Red Giant Movies will together set TN screens on fire from June 3!" the makers of Vikram shared the update on Twitter.

Udhayanidhi’s Red Giant Movies has already acquired the Tamil Nadu theatrical distributions of films like Beast, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and Don.

For the unversed, Vikram is slated to hit theatres on June 3. The action thriller has been written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Kamal Hassan’s Raaj Kamal Films International has bankrolled the film.

Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi will feature in the lead roles in the film, with Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das playing supporting roles.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the soundtrack and background score for Vikram. The film marks his second collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj and Kamal Haasan after Master and Indian 2 respectively.

The film’s cinematography has been handled by Girish Gangadharan. Philomin Raj is in charge of the editing of the film.

Vikram’s principal photography began on 16 July 2021. The team started shooting for the film’s first schedule in Karaikudi on 6 August, which got delayed eventually since the shooting of Suriya’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan was taking place at the same location.

Vikram was initially scheduled to release in theatres in April 2022. However, following the releases of several big-budget films during that month, the makers decided to prepone the release to 31 March 2022. However, it was announced recently that the film will release on 3 June.

In February 2022, it was announced that the satellite and digital distribution rights of Vikram, were acquired by Star India Network for a whopping Rs 112 crore.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi Stalin will be seen next in Nenjuku Needhi which is the Tamil remake of the Bollywood film, Article 15, starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

