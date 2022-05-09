Udhayanidhi Stalin Hails Anirudh and SivaKarthikeyan as ‘Dons’ of Tamil Cinema

Actor-producer-distributor Udhayanidhi Stalin recently said that he was confident that Don would be a major hit, even bigger than Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor. Many might believe this film to be a university background narrative, but it contains a lovely school scene with Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan, he said.

At the movie’s pre-release and trailer launch event, Udhayanidhi, who is also an MLA, said that there are presently two dons in the Tamil cinema: Sivakarthikeyan and Anirudh, the music composer.

Don, featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the title role, was originally scheduled to be released on March 25. However, the release was postponed to May 13 after the makers of RRR locked March 25 for the release of their film. Cibi Chakaravarthi, a debutante, has helmed the film, which stars Priyanka Mohan as the leading lady.

The film’s producers recently revealed that Udhayanidhi’s Red Giant Movies has acquired theatrical rights in Tamil Nadu. Both production companies behind the film were delighted to have worked with the actor-politician’s distribution company.

Interestingly, Red Giant Movies has acquired the theatrical rights to practically all of this year’s big-budget Tamil films. Among them were Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and Vijay’s Beast, and the upcoming Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram.

The comical adventure reunites Siva and Priyanka for the second time since Doctor, which is currently available on Netflix. Don’s creators have already released two singles that have gone on to become huge successes.

Samuthirakani, RJ Vijay, Soori, Balasaravanan, Sivaangi, and Kaali Venkat will play significant parts in the film, which also stars SJ Suryah as the villain. For the first time in Don, Sivakarthikeyan plays an engineering student.

