Udhayanidhi Stalin Likely to Become a Cabinet Minister Soon: Reports

Rumours are rife that DMK’s youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin will be given a cabinet berth in the government soon. According to reports, Udhayanidhi, the MLA from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, will be inducted as a cabinet minister in the next few weeks.

He is likely to be given both Youth Welfare and Sports Development or Rural Development and Panchayati Raj portfolios. The New Indian Express reported that Udhayanidhi is quite popular among the masses and many ministers want him to share dais in their department events. “Questions are raised over the protocol of an MLA sharing dais with ministers. If he becomes a minister, this can be avoided and he can also prove his mettle as an administrator,” a DMK source was quoted as saying by TNIE.

The party members are also looking forward to see a young leader in the shoes of an administrator. “Already, we have four first-time MLAs as ministers in the present cabinet. So there is nothing wrong in making such a crowd-puller a minister,” a sitting MLA told TNIE.

But not everyone in the party aligns with the idea of inducting Udhayanidhi into the cabinet. A couple of DMK leaders have expressed their concern over what they are calling a “hurried elevation.” They stated that MK Stalin was made a minister after he was elected for the fourth time to the Assembly, and he also brought at least three-and-a-half decades of political experience. The functionaries believe that if Udhayanidhi is elevated as a Cabinet member, it would only add fuel to the opposition’s charges of dynastic politics.

Another argument presented by the supporters of Udhayanidhi is that ever since the youth wing was established in the party, at least one of the functionaries from the wing has served as a minister. But no one got a chance this time, which all the more adds sense to Udhayanidhi’s promotion.

