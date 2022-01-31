Udhayanidhi Stalin, The Actor-Producer- Distributor Who Made It Big Before Becoming MLA

Much before he became a member of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of MK Stalin, the state chief minister, decided to pursue his creative interests. He embarked on his journey as a producer and an actor and achieved phenomenal success in both roles.

Let us have a look at his career as an actor, producer, and distributor.

Udhayanidhi was the producer of the film Manithan. Although a remake of Subhash Kapoor’s directorial Jolly LLB, the film was appreciated. Udhayanidhi also enacted the lead role of a young and struggling lawyer in this film.

Udhayanidhi’s role as an advocate fighting for justice was highly applauded. The film was praised as a welcome relief from the routine formula films made in Kollywood.

Udhayanidhi also acted in and produced the film Oru Kal Oru Kannadi. He starred with Hansika Motwani in this film, and its music was a big hit. Udhayanidhi and Hansika’s on-screen chemistry was stunning. The music was composed by Harris Jayaraj and lyrics have been penned by Na Muthukumar.

Udhayanidhi’s performance was also widely appreciated in Nimir. The film was written and directed by Priyadarshan. Udhayanidhi impressed the audience with his subtle acting in this venture. People who targeted him only for taking up commercial roles appreciated his realistic approach to the character.

Udhayanidhi has established his image as an actor who loves enacting unconventional roles. His film Psycho was based on a Buddhist tale of Angulimala. The film narrates the story of a blind person who gets involved in a murder mystery.

People loved how deeply Udhayanidhi got into his character’s skin. Ilayaraja’s background music is perfect for this film. Mysskin’s direction was highly praised in this film. The film starred Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen.

