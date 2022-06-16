Udhayanidhi Stalin To Release New Song of Parthiban's Iravin Nizha

The new song for Tamil director Parthiban’s next film, Iravin Nizha, will be released on Thursday night by actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The director has said that the film will run for about 100 minutes and was shot in a single shot. Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Robo Shankar have also acted in the film. The fans have been eagerly waiting for the film also because of A R Rahman’s music.

On May 22, the official trailer for Parthiban and AR Rahman’s Iravin Nizhal was released. The film, advertised as the world’s first non-linear single-shot film, will be distributed worldwide on June 24. In anticipation of the film’s debut, the creators produced the lyrical video for its song, Bejara.

The trailer gained a lot of attention on the internet in just a day. It had over 70,000 views and received over 4,000 likes. There was a lot of love and admiration in the comments section of the trailer, with one saying, “This is why ARR Is Called Isai Puyal. What An Outstanding Composing from The Legend.”

Another continued, “Not only Tamil, but the entire world is also proud, congratulations to everyone including Mr Parthiban and Mr AR Rahman.”

A third comment read, “When everyone is doing the same thing, AR Rahman is doing different things in his way. We Love AR Rahman, Music world, Love AR Rahman.”

The trailer cut was creative and it did not reveal the plot. Unlike Parthiban’s last film, Oththa Seruppu, which had only one character, this one has several characters. The teaser contains some hard-hitting images as well as a melancholic background score. Parthiban’s scripting never fails to captivate viewers.

Parthiban was most recently seen in Ezhil’s action film Yutha Satham, and his most recent project as a producer and director was the highly praised Oththa Seruppu, which is also being remade in Hindi with Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. Parthiban will also direct that flick.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.