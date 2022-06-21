CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Udhayanidhi Stalin To Release R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect In Tamil Nadu

The poster features the actor’s face with the tricolour of India in the foreground alongside a rocket.

ISRO engineer Nambi Narayanan’s life and work are the subject of the biographical drama.

Entertainment Bureau

Actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies has acquired the theatrical rights to R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect throughout Tamil Nadu. The film is set to release worldwide on July 1.

Along with Madhavan playing the titular role, the film stars Simran, Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, and Ron Donachie in important roles. Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya appear in cameos in the film.

ISRO engineer Nambi Narayanan’s life and work are the subject of the biographical drama. Shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia, and Serbia, the film will be released in six languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Reportedly, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was officially announced in 2018 and took nearly four years to complete.

Recently, Madhavan shared a new poster from his upcoming directorial venture. The poster features the actor’s face with the tricolour of India in the foreground alongside a rocket.

Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation, was falsely accused of espionage. The film shows Narayanan in 1994 when he was the head of ISRO’s cryogenics branch and was unjustly accused of espionage and jailed. Later in 1998, all charges against him were dismissed by the Supreme Court.

Written, produced, and directed by R. Madhavan, the film is co-produced under the banners of Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures.

first published:June 21, 2022, 14:26 IST