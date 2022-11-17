Udhayanidhi Stalin To Take A Break From Acting To Focus On His Political Career?

Udhayanidhi Stalin, an actor, producer and politician, had a couple of films in the pipeline. While he is currently busy shooting for Maamannan and an untitled film, it has been reported that the actor has decided to take a break from acting for a while, to focus on his political career. While speaking to The Federal, he shared that if he is shooting in Chennai, then he can concentrate on his constituency as well.

“When I am shooting elsewhere like for example when I was filming for Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan in Salem, I felt like I was not doing justice to my people,” shared Udhayanidhi. Besides being an MLA, he is also the Secretary of DMK’s youth wing. Elaborating on the same, the 44-year-old added, “I have more work to do and the Lok Sabha elections are also coming up. I have to be with my party and dad at this time, so acting will have to take a backseat.”

The Nenjuku Needhi star continued, “Maamannan was supposed to be my last film but since Kamal sir insisted, I am doing one more film for his production house.” He also mentioned that it will be his last film as an actor. However, the production house will continue to produce and distribute films. He shared that the production house is backing the upcoming film of Kamal Hassan with Mani Ratnam.

“Red Giant will also be producing my wife Kiruthiga’s next and also Paper Rocket 2 for theatres,” concluded Udhayanidhi

It is worth noting that Usdhayanidhi Stalin is an MLA in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and the scion of the state’s first political family. He is the son of the state’s chief minister, MK Stalin.

On the work front, Udhayanidhi Stalin will next be seen sharing the screen space with Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in Maamannan. He also has Magizh Thirumeni’s Kalaga Thalaivan, opposite Nidhi Agerwal, in his kitty. The upcoming film is all set to hit the theatres on November 18.

Read all the Latest Movies News here