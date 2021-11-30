Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu to Team Up Under Mari Selvaraj's Direction Soon

Actor Udhayanidhi Stalin and will soon team up with actor-comedian Vadivelu for an upcoming project under the direction of Mari Selvaraj, reports say.

According to reports, Vadivelu has resolved all his issues with Tamil filmmakers in the industry, and the red card issued against him has also been cancelled. And now the actor is all set to collaborate with Udhayanidhi Stalin in Mari Selvaraj’s upcoming project.

Talking about Mari Selvaraj, the director has helmed two hit films — Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan. The films were well received by the audience and critics. Mari Selvaraj is currently working on a film with Dhruv Vikram.

In his next, Selvaraj will have Vadivelu in a key role. Udhayanidhi, who is also a part of the film, was last seen in Psycho opposite Aditi Rao Haydari. The film was released in January 2020.

The collaboration of actors Vadivelu and Udhayanidhi Stalin in Mari Selvaraj’s upcoming venture has created great anticipation among the fans.

Meanwhile, it is learned, from a source familiar with the matter, that Mari Selvaraj is planning to direct Udhayanidhi’s film first as there is still work to be done on his sports drama starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead. However, no official announcement has been yet made by the makers but one is expected soon.

Set in a village backdrop on sports Kabaddi, the film is expected to deliver a social message. Dhruv will be seen as a kabaddi player in the film and to get in the character, he has also started the training.

