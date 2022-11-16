Udhayanidhi Stalin's Maamannan To Hit Theatres On April 14, Details Inside

Director Mari Selvaraj, who came into the limelight after the hit films Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan, is all set for his upcoming movie Maamannan. A few days ago, the makers of the film officially announced that the shooting of the movie was completed on September 14. Now the release date of the movie has been declared. According to the information on the internet, the film is likely to hit the theatres on April 14 on the occasion of Tamil New Year.

But it is to be noted that the team has not yet officially announced the release date of the movie.

Maamannan is bankrolled by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies. It features Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil, and Vadivelu in lead roles. The music for the movie is composed by AR Rahman. While Theni Eswar and Selva RK handle the cinematography and editing respectively.

Maamannan, is touted to be a political thriller and Fahadh Faasil will be seen playing a politician and the father of Udhayanidhi Stalin’s character, he will be playing the role of the antagonist in the movie.

The shooting of the film started last March and was carried out in locations including Salem and Chennai.

Apart from this, on the work front, Udhayanidhi Stalin also has director Magizh Thirumeni’s upcoming project Kalagathalaivan in his pipeline. The movie features Nidhi Agerwal as a female protagonist and also has Bigg Boss fame Arav, and Srikanth Deva in the supporting roles. The movie will hit the theatres on November 18.

