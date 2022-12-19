Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Name To Not Appear In Films Distributed By His Company

Udhayanidhi Stalin, currently the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development in Tamil Nadu, has perfectly balanced his political and entertainment career. The politician cum-actor producer owns the production banner Red Giant Movies, which he founded in 2008. He has produced and distributed many films through his Red Giant Movies banner. However, from now on his name would not be displayed on posters and promotional material for the films produced by Red Giant.

The first film produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin under this banner was Kuruvi. He continued to produce films with leading actors like Kamal Haasan’s Manmadhan Ambu, Suriya’s Aadhavan and Ajaham Bihu. He made his debut as an actor in the year 2012 with the movie Oru Kal Oru Geem. After the success of the film, Udhayanidhi focused more on acting and reduced his responsibilities as a producer.

So far, the films released by Red Giant had the tagline ‘Udhyanidhi Stalin presents’ included. However, according to reports, from now on, Red Giant has been instructed to put only Red Giant Movies on the posters and advertisements of the films and not use Udhayanidhi’s name.

This has been done since Udhayanidhi assumed responsibilities as a minister. Udhayanidhi Stalin was sworn in as minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, in his father’s cabinet in Tamil Nadu On December 14 December.

This rule will be implemented with the promotional campaign and subsequent release of the Red Giant-distributed films Sembi, Thunivu and Varisu.

