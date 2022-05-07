Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Upcoming Film Nenjuku Needhi Cleared With U/A Certificate

Udhayanidhi Stalin starrer Nenjuku Needhi has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification for release with U/A certificate. The movie, based on the caste atrocities, will be released in theatres on May 20. Sharing a poster of the movie, AGS Cinemas tweeted, “#NenjukkuNeedhi gets certified U/A.”

Certified U/A was written in bold letters on the poster. Nenjuku Needhi is directed by Arunraja Kamaraj. Besides Udhayanidhi, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Saravanan, Sivaangi Krishnakumar, Suresh Chakravarthi and Aari Arujunan comprise the cast of this film. Cinematography for this film is handled by Dinesh Krishnan while B Ruben has managed the editing. Nenjuku Needhi was originally scheduled to be released in March.

Nenjuku Needhi is remake of Hindi film Article 15. Article 15 narrated the story of a police officer who fights against caste based crimes and discrimination. Article 15 was directed by Anubhav Sinha. Ayushmann Khurrana played the role of IPS officer Ayan Ranjan in this film. Isha Talwar played the female lead in this movie.

In the Tamil version of the movie, Udhayanidhi and Shivathmika will reprise these roles. Udhayanidhi will enact IPS officer Vijayaraghavan in this film. Nenjuku Needhi is bankrolled by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects. The title Nenjuku Needhi is named after Udhayanidhi’s grandfather’s biography.

With the certification process cleared, Udhayanidhi’s fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film. According to Udhayanidhi’s Instagram post, the Trailer and songs of Nenjuku Needhi will be released on May 9 at 18:30 p.m.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/udhay_stalin/2832173204040051841/

Teaser of this film was released on February 10 and it garnered a lot of appreciation. Many called it the best remake ever done. Others also applauded the fact that the film has just taken core ideas from Article 15 and adapted to Tamil very well.

