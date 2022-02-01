Udhayanidhi To Release Vishnu Vishal's Long-Delayed FIR on Feb 11

Actor Vishnu Vishal’s long-delayed film, FIR, will finally hit the theatres. The eagerly awaited film, written and directed by Manu Anand, will be released on February 11 under actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin’s production house, Red Giant Movies. As the daily night curfew and the weekend curfew have been relaxed across the country, more and more filmmakers and actors are rushing to announce the release date of their upcoming films.

The actor Vishal Vishnu tweeted his heartfelt thanks to Udhayanidhi. Sharing photos on his Twitter handle, Vishal wrote, “Thank you so so much @Udhaystalin na for always holding my back during the most difficult times… Words can never be enough… @RedGiantMovies_ #FIRonFeb11”

Thank you so so much @Udhaystalin na for always holding my back during the most difficult times…Words can never be enough…@RedGiantMovies_#FIRonFeb11 pic.twitter.com/ijrAswfxml— IRFAN AHMED (ABA) (@TheVishnuVishal) January 31, 2022

The actor in his Tweet thanked Udhayanidhi for always supporting him in the most difficult times.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi Stalin’s production house, on Monday announced that it has associated itself with director Manu Anand’s upcoming action-thriller project. The production house in its Tweet informed that FIR is a Red Giant Movies’ release and will release in cinemas worldwide.

The cast and crew of the film wrapped production way back in January 2021. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, FIR has been long-delayed.

Besides Vishnu Vishal in the lead, the film features Gautam Vasudev Menon, Manjima Mohan, Reba Monica John, and Raisa Wilson.

The film has three female lead actors. Manjima Mohan, Reba Monica John, and Raiza Wilson will be seen in the roles. Meanwhile, Gautham Vasudev Menon will essay a key role in the film.

The music of FIR has been provided by Ashwath. The technical crew includes Kirumi-fame Arul Vincent for cinematography, and editing has been headed by Prasanna GK.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.