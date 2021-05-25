Udit Narayan Breaks His Silence on Amit Kumar's 'Indian Idol 12' Controversy, Calls Aditya 'Childish'

Indian Idol has been making headlines for some time and for all the wrong reasons. After the episode on the legendary singer Kishore Kumar with his son Amit Kumar gracing the stage aired, things turned sour. Amit expressed his displeasure about the episode and revealed that he was asked to praise the contestants even though he did not like their performance. Later, the host of the show, Aditya Narayan took an indirect dig at Amit Kumar for which he has been receiving flak on social media.

Now, Aditya’s father singer Udit Narayana has broken his silence on the controversy around his son.

He said that criticising new talent may not always be the right move and also spoke on the ‘childish’ behaviour of his son Aditya. Talking to Aaj Tak, he said in Hindi, “I saw Amit’s episode, I could see that he enjoyed it (the performances). When you agreed to be on the show, you should not have said such things after coming out. Now, I have said this and I will also be dragged into it like Aditya."

Udit also said that Amit has been like a brother to him, and he will talk to him. “We are often invited so we can watch new talent and also polish them, we are also paid for this. This process of learning and teaching continues throughout life. Often, we are not too strict with talent, fearing they may be overwhelmed with negativity."

Talking about Aditya he said, “Aditya is not mature yet. He is childish and emotional. He has been on the show (Indian Idol) for some time and has got attached to it. That is why he got too sensitive. If you see, no one from the platform spoke (about the controversy) and the entire burden came upon Aditya."

He also expressed that it is not justified to put the entire burden of the controversy on Aditya as he was just anchoring the show. “I did not say anything to him as I fear he may go into depression, with so many people already on his case. But I will ask him, once all this is over, why was it that he got caught while everyone else (from the show) remained clean?" the veteran singer added.

