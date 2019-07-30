Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Udit Narayan Claims Getting Abusive and Threatening Calls, Files Police Complaint

Veteran playback singer Udit Narayan claims that he has been receiving threat calls for the past one month from an unknown number.

News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2019, 2:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Udit Narayan Claims Getting Abusive and Threatening Calls, Files Police Complaint
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...

Veteran playback singer Udit Narayan claims that he has been receiving threat calls for the past one month from an unknown number. As per reports, he has lodged a complaint against the caller at the Amboli Police station in Mumbai. The police station has transferred the case to the anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch.

"We have recorded the statement of Udit Narayan. As there had been a threat, as per the SOP (standard operating procedure) the statement was sent to the AEC of the crime branch for inquiry,” Hindustan Times quoted Bharat Gaikwad, senior police inspector of Amboli police station as saying.

"As per Narayan’s statement, the caller has been abusing and threatening him. We have increased patrolling near Narayan’s residence. Police personnel have been deployed in the vicinity in plain clothes to keep a constant watch on suspicious people," he added.

It is reported that the caller first contacted the singer about a month ago. The second time he contacted him on July 17 and the third call was on July 23.

Reportedly, the police officials have found that the calls were being made from a stolen phone, and the name of the caller is identified as Laxman. During the investigation, the police found that the number was registered in the name of the security guard of Udit Narayan's building. When questioned, the watchman revealed that his mobile was stolen a month ago while he was going to his hometown.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram