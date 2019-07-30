Udit Narayan Claims Getting Abusive and Threatening Calls, Files Police Complaint
Veteran playback singer Udit Narayan claims that he has been receiving threat calls for the past one month from an unknown number.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Veteran playback singer Udit Narayan claims that he has been receiving threat calls for the past one month from an unknown number. As per reports, he has lodged a complaint against the caller at the Amboli Police station in Mumbai. The police station has transferred the case to the anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch.
Mumbai Police have forwarded the case of playback singer Udit Narayan, who alleged that he has been receiving threat calls from an unknown person for past one month, to anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/M4JVHzbMzr— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019
"We have recorded the statement of Udit Narayan. As there had been a threat, as per the SOP (standard operating procedure) the statement was sent to the AEC of the crime branch for inquiry,” Hindustan Times quoted Bharat Gaikwad, senior police inspector of Amboli police station as saying.
"As per Narayan’s statement, the caller has been abusing and threatening him. We have increased patrolling near Narayan’s residence. Police personnel have been deployed in the vicinity in plain clothes to keep a constant watch on suspicious people," he added.
It is reported that the caller first contacted the singer about a month ago. The second time he contacted him on July 17 and the third call was on July 23.
Reportedly, the police officials have found that the calls were being made from a stolen phone, and the name of the caller is identified as Laxman. During the investigation, the police found that the number was registered in the name of the security guard of Udit Narayan's building. When questioned, the watchman revealed that his mobile was stolen a month ago while he was going to his hometown.
