Udit Narayan on Son's Wedding: I Told Aditya If Something Happens Later, Don't Blame the Parents

Singer Aditya Narayan is set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, actor Shweta Agarwal, on December 1. Their wedding will be an intimate affair, with only close friends and family members in attendance, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aditya said that though they'd have a low-key temple wedding, they might have a lavish reception when the situation returns to normalcy, reports SpotboyE. Meanwhile, Aditya's father, legendary singer Udit Narayan has shared that he was a bit shocked to know about his son's wedding plans.

Udit Narayan also gave a piece of advice to son Aditya and stated that he should not blame the parents if anything goes wrong in his married life. "I have known Shweta for many years but only as a friend of my son. Aditya came to me one day and told me that he wants to marry Shweta. I just told Aditya that if something happens later, don’t blame the parents," Udit was quoted as saying by Dainik Bhaskar.

Udit Narayan also shared that he had dreamt of a big-fat wedding for son Aditya, however, due to the pandemic, he will not go against the rules set by the Government. "I wanted to celebrate Aditya’s wedding in a grand manner and call many people. But I will not go against the decision of the government. I hope that the situation will be cured by December so that I can enjoy my only son’s marriage," Udit added.