Udit Narayan Opens up About Aditya Narayan-Neha Kakkar Wedding Rumours

Recently rumour mills started churning after a promo of Indian Idol 11 showed that judge Neha Kakkar and host Aditya Narayan will be tying the knot on February 14. Now Aditya's father and veteran singer Udit Narayan has reacted to the marriage rumours.

Talking to Navbharat Times, Narayan said, "Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs."

"Both of them (Aditya-Neha) are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me. All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family," the singer said.

Recently, Neha Kakkar had shared a promo where Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik had visited the sets of Indian Idol. The veteran singer had said that he had come to fix the wedding between Neha and Aditya. In fact, her parents were also seen coming to the show and giving their blessing to the couple. Neha was seen being shocked and said, "You should have asked me?"

"Nehu’s Rishta with Aadi. #AdityaNarayan #DeepaNarayan aur Mere Mumma Papa Shaadi Karwake Hi Maanege @adityanarayanofficial aur Meri," she wrote on Instagram.

Check it out:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.