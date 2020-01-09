Udit Narayan Wants Neha Kakkar to be His Daughter-in-law?
In an episode, Udit Narayan said he and his wife came on 'Indian Idol 11' to convince Neha to become the “bahu of Narayan khandan”. Neha’s parents, who were also present on the show, have accepted the marriage proposal, a report says.
(L to R) Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan with Udit Narayan
The upcoming episode of Indian Idol season 11 promises a dual gala as Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, two of Bollywood’s most idolised singers, will make an appearance on the show.
According to a report, Udit, father of Indian Idol Season 11 host Aditya Narayan, was accompanied by his wife Deepa Narayan.
About the reason behind bringing his wife to the sets of Indian Idol Season 11, Udit Narayan said, “There was another reason which made me come on the stage of India Idol that was I am keen in making Neha (Kakkar) my daughter-in-law,” claimed the report.
Udit Narayan said he and his wife came to the show to convince Neha to become the “Bahu of Narayan Khandan”.
The popular playback singer further added that he has been following the current season of the singing reality show from day 1.
Neha Kakkar’s parents, who were also present on the show, had accepted the marriage proposal, the report added.
Bursting the excitement bubble, Neha jokingly stated that if she will agree to marry Aditya this early then there won’t be any excitement left in her life.
