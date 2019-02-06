English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Udita Bhargava’s Debut Film Starring Vinay Pathak to Premiere at Berlinale
Dust also stars actors Abu Bakr Golu, Kalyanee Mulay and Amrita Bagchi in pivotal roles
Vinay Pathak on Dust’s poster. (Image: Instagram/Dust)
Udita Bhargava’s Dust, starring Morten Holst and Vinay Pathak, will have its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival 2019. The film will be screened in the Perspektive Deutsches Kino (New German Cinema) section.
The film, with the backdrop of the Maoist conflict that affects large parts of India, is a German Indian co-production shot entirely in India with an international crew.
Bhargava is an Indian filmmaker who has previously worked on films like Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire, Lars von Trier's Antichrist and Mira Nair's The Migration. Dust is her first feature film as a director.
"We are delighted to start our journey at the Berlinale. It feels like a homecoming for many of us, since a large part of our team is from Berlin. Also, as an Indian, I am looking forward to watching Zoya and Rima's films and hope they too can watch mine," Bhargava said.
The film, produced by Titus Kreyenberg's Unafilm, also stars Abu Bakr Golu, Kalyanee Mulay and Amrita Bagchi in pivotal roles.
"I was amazed with the understanding of the grave subject that Udita has and the sincerity with which she wanted to tell the story. We are happy the film is being screened at Berlinale. We are looking forward to the response as this is the first screening for a larger audience," said Kreyenberg.
This time, there are three Indian women filmmakers at the Berlinale. Other than Udita Bhargava, there will be Zoya Akhtar showcasing Gully Boy and Rima Das with Bulbul Can Sing.
Watch Dust's trailer here:
