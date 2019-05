UFC or WWE: Twitter Reminds Varun Dhawan of the Difference

It’s so good to see you being the happy,goofy & excited kid at heart that you are❤️ — I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) May 11, 2019

Goofball Dhawan is literally the bestttt❤️ — parnika (@parnika_18) May 11, 2019

Don’t kill him bro — ram malhotra (@ramsaysthetruth) May 11, 2019

I love both and yes that was me trying the camel clutch will put him in an arm bar next time #wwe #ufc https://t.co/MvYnTkcPCW — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 11, 2019

Varun Dhawan is a self-proclaimed UFC and WWE lover. His admiration for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is not hidden and in a recent video posted by the Kalank Actor, we can see him trying out some wrestling moves on a friend, inside a gym.The clip shows him replicating two famous submission maneuvers on his associate-- a Half Boston Crab and a Camel Clutch. Both moves are showcased by Varun perfectly, while he shouts, "You Quit!". Sharing the video he wrote, "When your excited about @ufc." (sic)Varun's enthusiasm was not lost on many. Fans responded by showering praise on the 32-year-old actor. One user wrote, "It’s so good to see you being the happy, goofy & excited kid at heart that you are," (sic) while another one quipped, "Goofball Dhawan is literally the bestttt." (sic)However genuine Varun's passion for UFC, MMA or WWE maybe, fans did not back down from reminding him that the moves he was trying are from professional wrestling and not UFC. One user wrote, "Talks about #ufc and does a Half boston crab and Camel clutch. Bro that is so Pro wrestling!" (sic)To this Varun replied, "I love both and yes that was me trying the camel clutch will put him in an arm bar next time #wwe #ufc." (sic)See some other schooling reactions here:On the movies front, Varun recently announced the official release date Coolie No 1 remake, which will be helmed by his father David. His last film Kalank was a major disappointment for the fans.Follow @News18Movies for more