'Uff Yaar', Writes A Mesmerised Ranveer Singh On Deepika Padukone's Met Gala Appearance
Ranveer Singh, the powerpack performer of Bollywood, has unique ways of expressing his love for Deepika Padukone.
Image: Yogen Shah
Whether you liked Deepika Padukone's appearance and her choice of outfit at the recently held Met Gala is debatable, but the fact that Ranveer Singh is floored by it is not. The actor, who had a hearty time at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's wedding while his rumoured girlfriend and actor Deepika was creating waves abroad, took to Instagram to make clear that he isn't missing out on any of Deepika's updates.
Deepika had taken to Instagram to share a photograph as soon as she got ready to walk the red carpet at Met Gala. She captioned it as, "Monday,7th May,2018 #MET2018 @prabalgurung @harryjoshhair @sandhyashekar @shaleenanathani." And while her look became the talk of the town in the next couple of hours, Ranveer couldn't help but be floored by it.
Credit: @Deepika Padukone
He commented 'Uff yaar' and a pink heart emoji on Deepika's photograph. Deepika had opted for a red Prabal Gurung gown for the big event and while many were of the view that the actor should now experiment with her fashion choices, some felt she looks pretty no matter what she wears.
While the couple remains tight-lip about their relationship, this outpour of emotions and admiration is not new for them as they keep indulging in social media PDA time and again.
Meanwhile, Ranveer is currently occupied with the shoot of Gully Boy co-starring Alia Bhatt.
